Six cool spots to beat the heat these school holidays

Cooling off at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre are (L) Brianna Kakouris, Mea Gerry, Krystel Kakouris and Kira Watts. Alistair Brightman

WETSIDE WATERPARK

The little ones love nothing more than cooling off at the popular WetSide Waterpark on the Esplanade.

The best thing is it's free!

The new waterslides at WetSide opened on Saturday.

AQUATIC CENTRES

With stinking hot temperatures on the Fraser Coast it's no wonder so many families are taking advantage of our aquatic centres in Hervey Bay and Maryborough to cool off these school holidays.

If you're up for more of an adventure, the popular inflatables are operating at the centres in Maryborough and Hervey Bay throughout the festive season.

Aquatic Centre school holiday opening hours

WONGI WATERHOLES

Only a short 12.5km drive north of Maryborough the Wongi Waterholes are nestled within the Wongi National Park.

A great place to cool off, the stunning waterholes are surrounded by eucalypt forest and pine plantations.

To get to the Wongi Waterholes follow the signs and turn left at the Wongi Waterhole signpost.

It is a 10km drive into the picnic and camping areas.

If you're interested in the history Wongi is an Aboriginal word meaning 'deep water.'

UPTOPIA ROCK POOLS

The Utopia Rock Pools can be found in the Waterfall Creek section of Mt Walsh National Park near Biggenden, west of Maryborough.

It is about a 1.5km hike from the carpark along a dirt track to reach the beautiful rock pools to cool off.

The rock pools are better after some rainfall.

Sunday afternoon tranquility at Wongi Waterholes in the Wongi State Forest. Debbie Polley

WOODGATE BEACH AND THEODOLITE CREEK

If you're up for a day trip pack a picnic and head to Woodgate Beach, east of Childers.

The beach boasts beautiful clear water.

You can also take a short drive heading north along the Esplanade to the stunning Theodolite Creek where you can swim in shallow waters and go for a fish.

SEARYS CREEK

If you're up for a day trip or want a weekend away that's close by head to Rainbow Beach and discover the refreshing swimming holes at Searys Creek, about seven kilometres south of Rainbow Beach.

A timber boardwalk leads the short distance through forest to Searys Creek.