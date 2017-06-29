Six Fraser Coast school holiday adventures for the kids

1. DUNDOWRAN BEACH

Take the kids and the dog! It's a quite, dog friendly beach for the whole family.

Dundowran beach. Alistair Brightman

2. ARKARRA LAGOONS

Not far from Dundowran Beach you can discover the valuable self sustaining ecosystem at the beautiful Arkarra Lagoons. Head up the road to Panorama Drive to show the kids the turtles, eels, fish, dugs, pellicans, waterbirds and other species.

The Arkarra Lagoons, Dundowran. Valerie Horton

3. TOOGOOM HALL AND GOODIES ON THE BEACH

Enjoy a picnic lunch at one of the covered areas. There is a tennis court and toilet facilities. If you would prefer to dine in, Goodies on the Beach has gorgeous water views and plenty of room for the kids to play.

4. TOOGOOM COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND PARK

If you want to wear the kids out this is the place to do it! You can take in the views while the kids have a play. There is beach access to take a walk or have a swim if it's not too cold.

5. BURRUM HEADS COMMUNITY CENTRE SKATE PARK

Imported from Germany, this skate park was made possible thanks to the Burrum Heads Progress Association and the community's youth raising funds for the project.

6. BURRUM COAST NATIONAL PARK

There are mangroves, wildflowers and tea tree-dominated swamps. Take the kids to explore this beautiful national park. The southern section of the park is located on both sides of the Burrum Heads Rd just before the township. The central section can be reached from Wooddgate Beach, 38km from Childers.