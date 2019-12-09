Bancroft’s leg side curse strikes again in horror summer

Cameron Bancroft has been caught six times in seven dismissals in close on the leg side.

Cameron Bancroft's leg side curse has continued with the Western Australian opener again caught in close for the sixth time in seven knocks for his State.

Bancroft was briefly recalled to the Australian squad for the Pakistan series, despite a woeful record for WA this season and it appears teams have worked him out.

For the sixth time in seven dismissals in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, Bancroft has been caught in close on the leg side.

His latest out saw Bancroft dismissed for 10 against Victoria at the MCG when Peter Siddle's delivery caught his inside edge and popped up straight to leg gully Matt Short.

Bancroft has now scored just 102 runs in nine innings across five matches for Western Australia this season for an average of 12.75 and a highest score of 30.

The 27-year-old played the last of his 10 Tests for Australia to date in the second Ashes Test in England, before being dropped for Marcus Harris.

Bancroft has scored 446 runs for Australia at an average of 26.23, with three half centuries and a top score of 82*.

Bancroft's best knock this season was a gritty and timely 49 off 155 balls for Australia A against Pakistan, which saw him promoted to the national Test squad.

However he has since slipped back down the pecking order, with scores of 0, 11, 8, 12, 23 and 10 in his last six innings for Western Australia.

Back-to-back scores of 76 and 72 against Queensland and Victoria in the last week of October look a long time ago.

With Joe Burns and David Warner going from strength to strength in the Test side their places look assured for the foreseeable future.

Cameron Bancroft averages 12.75 for WA in the Sheffield Shield this season.

However even if Burns fails against New Zealand it is unlikely Bancroft will be considered for a Test recall until he can start scoring consistently again for his State.

Working out his struggles against leg side deliveries should be his main focus to get his summer and his career back on track.