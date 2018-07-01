Menu
WINNERS: Sunbury scored six goals in a big win against United Warriors at Maryborough Cricket Club.
Soccer

Six-goal Sunbury bash United to maintain late finals run

Matthew McInerney
by
1st Jul 2018 5:45 PM
FOOTBALL: Sunbury served its first six-goal scoring exhibition of the Wide Bay Premier League season in front of a welcoming Maryborough Cricket Club crowd on Saturday night.

Jayden Zampech and Scott Thomsen scored two each while Anthony Mollee netted his 16th goal of the season. Isaac Sanderson rounded out the scoresheet.

It was the best attacking performance of Sunbury's season so far, and the first time the WBPL team has scored six goals in a game since July 22, 2017, when the Blues beat Doon Villa 6-1. That was one of three six-goal games last season in which Sunbury finished the regular season fourth as the Fraser Coast's best performing team.

Sunbury's win puts them within four competition points of the top four, and continues a hot run in front of goal.

Sunbury has now scored 22 goals in its past five games, winning three.

The competition's three-week hiatus and a 13th-round bye means the Blues' next game will be against Doon Villa at Maryborough Cricket Club on July 28.

fcsport sunbury sunbury blues united warriors wide bay premier league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners