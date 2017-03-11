33°
News

Six new officers hired for M'Boro prison to relieve stress

Annie Perets
| 11th Mar 2017 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SIX new custodial officers will start work at Maryborough Correctional Centre later this month in a bid to take pressure off the prison's staff and help relieve stress from overcrowding.

Maryborough Correctional Centre was designed to hold 500 inmates but as of Friday, there were 632 housed at the facility.

Together Union secretary Alex Scott said the union was optimistic to see the impact that the new staff would make.

"For some years now we've been raising overcrowding as an issue with the department," he said.

"Better staffing at our correctional facilities helps safeguard community safety and assists with serious issues such as staff safety and fatigue."

A number of violent incidents happened at the centre last year in which inmates and officers were targeted.

They included an officer being spat on by an inmate, and another officer having water poured on him before being punched in the head.

In another incident, an inmate had to be put on life support in hospital after being struck on the head by a mop bucket.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the increase in staff numbers would help but more needed to be done.

"Ultimately we want to reduce the number of inmates back to the capacity it was built for. Until then, we need to work on getting more staff which also has a positive effect of creating local jobs."

But LNP Shadow Corrective Services Minister Tim Mander said all the extra staff was doing was putting them at risk caused by overcrowding.

"I feel for these six new officers at Maryborough because no one deserves to work in such a volatile environment," Mr Mander said.

"Statewide figures reveal a 90% increase in assaults on our prison staff in the first six months of last year," he said.

"Our hard-working prison staff don't deserve to be treated as punching bags."

The new employees are cadets trained at the Queensland Correctional Service Academy.

The custodial officers will work to supervise the prisoners and help in their rehabilitation.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcprison fraser coast maryborough correctional centre

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Hayden challenges himself to a Grey Wolf

Hayden challenges himself to a Grey Wolf

Second in Maryborough group's history to receive the Cub's pinnacle award

Doon Villa and KSS Jets play FFA Cup games today

Doon Villa gather before kickoff. Doon Villa v Gympie Diggers in their pre-season trial game at Villa Park, Maryborough. Doon Villa won 3-2.

DOON Villa will play their first fixture at Villa Park.

Lads jump from boat to rescue stranded dolphin

Four young lads rescued a dolphin when it became stranded on a small sand island off Inskip Point on Saturday.

"We just jumped off the boat and did what we had to do.”

Six new officers hired for M'Boro prison to relieve stress

Maryborough Correctional Centre - secure unit 6.

The prison is more than 20% over capacity.

Local Partners

Coast actors will take audience to 1900s in My Fair Lady

For actor John Lawrence, the role of Colonel Pickering in My Fair Lady is one he has been rehearsing for 25 years.

FISHING COMP: Get your rods out for a Hervey Bay classic

Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition is on March 9-12.

You don't have to catch fish to win big.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

SAVE THE DATE: Petula to grace Brolga Theatre this May

Petula Clark will make her return to Australia this May, performing at the Brolga Theatre on May 27.

Ms Clark will perform in Maryborough on May 27.

What's on: 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast on Friday

Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library.

Need something to do to end your week?

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

WITH a massive sold-out crowd of more than 90,000 in attendance, Adele’s first-ever Sydney concert was never going to be an intimate affair.

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Play unpicks the tapestry of life

Isabella Beutel asGwendolen Fairfax, Raymond Sinnamon as John Worthing JP , Sherry Barnes as Lady Bracknell. Photo: Paul Beutel.

Time may have passed by, but play is still relevant

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 $495,000

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

Owner wants a sale!

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Great central location to schools and shops. Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Double colour...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... $99,000

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established, the opportunity is there to secure this block...

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... $155,000

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Beautiful Quarter Acre Block

243 Oregan Creek Road, Toogoom 4655

Residential Land Beautiful quarter acre block (with established trees) to build your dream home ... Submit an Offer

Beautiful quarter acre block (with established trees) to build your dream home on. Walk to beach and township shops and only minutes drive to Hervey Bay CBD.

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Why you should buy a house right now on the Fraser Coast

Thinking of buying property on the Fraser Coast? Now may be the perfect time.

Thinking of buying a home in the region? Now may be the best time.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!