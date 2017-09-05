Six new guards set to start at M'boro prison

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

SIX new prison guards are set to join the team at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The guards were allocated after 28 people graduated from the Wacol Queensland Corrective Services Academy last week.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the graduates to his electorate and said this is the seventh graduation at Wacol in 13 weeks as the Palaszczuk Government delivers on its commitment to maintain strong staffing levels across all of its correctional centres.

"I'm pleased to announce that out of the 28 graduates 6 will be servicing the Fraser Coast area at the Maryborough Correctional Centre to help protect our community and are well prepared for the challenges of working inside prisons," Mr Saunders said.

"Our frontline officer do a fantastic job in what can be challenging environments and the Palaszczuk Government will continue to provide them with the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.

"I'm confident that our newly appointed custodial officers will do an outstanding job."

Minister for Correctives Services Mark Ryan said the Palaszczuk Government is committed to staff and community safety with more correctional officers working in our prisons than ever before.

"These latest correctional officers undertake an intensive specialist program that gives them the skills to keep Queenslanders safe, and I thank them for their dedication to a challenging role," Minister Ryan said.

Acting Corrections Commissioner Kerrith McDermott said the custodial officer entry program was based on best practice approaches to prepare custodial officers for the job ahead.

"The men and women who graduated today completed 364 hours of training over a 10-week period, including two weeks' practical on-the-job training inside a correctional centre," A/Commissioner McDermott said.

"The training places great emphasis on staff safety through the delivery of sessions about safety, situational awareness and communication, behavioural awareness and violence de-escalation techniques."