Six social sports for you to try on the Fraser Coast

Goalie Jacob Hyne tosses the ball back in from a Maryborough futsal match.

SPORT: The Fraser Coast has plenty to offer, including the opportunity to partake in social sports.

Here are six social sports that you can join right now.

1. TOUCH FOOTBALL Both Hervey Bay and Maryborough hold social touch football competitions.

Hervey Bay’s commences on February 3 for seniors and February 4 for juniors.

Maryborough’s starts on Tuesday, February 10.

Visit their Facebook pages for more details.

2. OZTAG

The Fraser Coast’s Oztag’s season commences on February 5 at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

It is one of the fastest-growing sports on the Fraser Coast.

3. PARK RUN

Held every Saturday in Maryborough and Hervey Bay, people can walk, jog or run 5km.

It is free and a great way to exercise and have some fun.

4. NETBALL

Indoor social netball competitions are run in Maryborough and Hervey Bay. Hervey Bay PCYC and Maryborough Indoor Stadium are the venues.

The Hervey Bay Netball Association is also starting a social outdoor competition.

Go to their Facebook pages for further information.

5. FUTSAL

Indoor football, or soccer, is played at both centres with competitions starting this week.

Junior and senior competitions are available for any person is interested.

6. BADMINTON

If hitting a shuttlecock with a small racquet is for you then you are in luck on the Fraser Coast.

Social badminton competitions are currently being run in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Hervey Bay PCYC holds competitions on Mondays and Thursdays while the Maryborough Community Hall hosts Monday morning and Wednesday evening events.