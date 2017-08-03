Six speedsters caught in Hevey Bay in just over an hour

HERVEY Bay police nabbed six speeding drivers in just over an hour.

The worst case was a woman doing 78kmh in a 60kmh zone.

The speeding drivers were caught through stationary speed detections and mobile radars on Wednesday afternoon.

1. 67kmh in a 50kmh zone

A woman in her mid 30s was caught travelling 17kmh above the speed limit in Torquay at 3.10pm.

The woman copped a $252 fine and three points.

2. 64kmh in a 50kmh zone

A woman in her 30s was caught about ten minutes later in the same suburb travelling at 64km in a 50kmh zone.

3. 78kmh in a 50kmh zone

The highest speed recorded was a woman in her 40s caught at Wondunna.

She got a $420 fine and lost four points.

The woman was caught speeding at 3.45pm.

4. 64kmh in a 50kmh zone

Another second speeding driver was caught in Wondunna travelling 14kmh above the speed limit.

She was caught at 4pm

5. 114kmh in a 100 zone

A woman in her 40s was caught speeding in Boral about 4.15pm

6. 78kmh in a 60kmh zone

The last speeding motorist for the afternoon was caught at River Heads about 4.30pm.