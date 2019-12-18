Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Raiders joke about 'six again' in their Christmas video.
The Raiders joke about 'six again' in their Christmas video.
Rugby League

‘Six to goooo’: Raiders joke about howler

18th Dec 2019 2:33 PM

Canberra might not have won the grand final this year, but they've become No.1 when it comes to social media plays.

 

It was no different when they released their Christmas video this week.

 

In the clip, written and performed by Denis Carnahan of 'Queensland's Everywhere' fame, the video is a take on 'The 12 Days of Christmas' featuring everything from "12 revelling Rickys" to "Nick Cotric in a tight tee".

 

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

 

 

The video even references the controversial refereeing howler in the grand final with "six to gooooo".

 

Even the faulty fireworks that got stuck in Joey Leilua's eye get a run.

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
canberra raiders nrl grand final 2019 sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News Our highways and railway lines hold the key to bringing business into regional cities in the lead-up to and during the Olympics.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Year's last council meeting in Maryborough

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Year's last council meeting in Maryborough

        Council News Rolling coverage of the FCRC meeting in Maryborough

        HOUSE FIRE: Young woman charged with arson

        premium_icon HOUSE FIRE: Young woman charged with arson

        Breaking The charred remains of a Maryborough home are under police guard

        How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        premium_icon How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        News We can benefit from Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics