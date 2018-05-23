Six tonnes of rubbish collected on Fraser

GOOD JOB: The Queensland 4WD Association along with National Parks and Wildlife and Ocean Crusaders held a clean-up event on Fraser Island at the weekend.

ALMOST six tonnes of rubbish was collected on Fraser Island in a cleaning blitz at the weekend.

Hundreds of people volunteered their time to clean up the Heritage-listed tourist attraction in the annual initiative organised by the Queensland 4WD Association.

Plastic made up 80 per cent of the total rubbish collected, with most of the recyclable waste to be turned into furniture for the island.

The rubbish piled up from visitors leaving items behind and filth washing ashore.

Fraser Coast 4WD Club president Rob Selby, who searched alongside others for rubbish, said protecting the island's creatures and maintaining its pristine nature was the goal.

"It is extremely important for as many people to band together in cleaning up our world heritage island because without our assistance many of the flora and fauna would be at risk of extinction if this waste was allowed to continue to pile and take over the island,” Mr Selby said.

"Together with Ocean Crusaders we are hoping to find ways to minimise or eliminate some of the waste from coming onto the island.”

The event attracted 21 4WD clubs from Queensland including 375 cars, 594 adults and 124 children.

Fraser Coast 4WD Club has taken part in the clean up annually for 18 years.