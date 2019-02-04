SIX BREAK-INS: Significant damage but offenders empty handed

Six Break-ins across weekend on Fraser Coast

SIX businesses are the latest victims in a spate of break-ins across the region at the weekend.

Coast Restaurant and Bar in Torquay was the first targeted over four days. A door was jimmied openand "minimal property" stolen on Friday.

Two businesses at 53 Torquay Rd in Pialba were also targeted after a rock was thrown through a window in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A window was broken at ReMax Partners but nothing was stolen and neighbouring Shop 6, Wide Bay Veterinary Surgery, also had a window broken and a small amount of cash and prescription vet medicines stolen.

Maryborough Golf Club was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A person was captured on security footage breaking into the Golf Pro store downstairs, causing causing significant damage but leaving empty handed.

About 10.30pm on Sunday, the Miners Arms Hotel in Torbanlea was broken into and a small amount of cash was taken.

The Torquay Hotel suffered a break-in around 1.45am Monday morning when two males entered the rear courtyard of the hotel and forced a glass door open using an implement.

A small undisclosed sum of cash was stolen from registers along with several bottles of rum.

Maryborough Patrol Group Criminal Investigation Branch Acting Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said forensic investigations were continuing and it was too early to conclude if the robberies were linked.

"One of the most disappointing things is that they are causing massive damage getting in and stealing nothing," he said.

"This offending is happening state-wide and not specifically unique to this area."

Det Sgt Harbison said the offenders were most likely seeking "quick cash".

"These businesses were doing the right thing, they have security and CCTV and didn't keep cash or a lot of it on the premises out of hours," he said.

"Police are ramping up patrols in hotspot areas facing criminal problems.

"Police including the dog squad, general duties and plain clothes units will be patrolling these areas.

"We are confident we will capture these people sooner rather than later and they will be charged and put before a court."

CCTV footage obtained in the investigation will not be released at this stage.