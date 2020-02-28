Menu
A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.
GRAND SLAM BABY! Six-year-old tennis prodigy goes viral

28th Feb 2020 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM

Watch out Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, this youngster is coming for the throne of best looking one-handed backhand in tennis.

A video of the supremely talented youngster, Ethan, shows he has mastered the art of the one-handed backhand.

The footage shows him absolutely rocketing several balls back with form that puts him alongside Federer, Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

Social media simply couldn't get enough of the diminutive tennis prodigy with more than 1,000 retweets and 8,000 likes on the video alone.

It even captured the attention of tennis racquet company Babolat and current world number 35 Sloane Stephens.

"MIND … BLOWN. Who is this kid?! At this rate we'll see him on the tour in no time," Babolat tweeted.

"YO!! That backhand though! #tennis," ESPN reporter Michael Eaves wrote.

At the rate this kid is going, we'll be seeing him on the professional circuit smashing backhand winners in no time.

