21°
Community

Sixty and Better host tea time for a cause

Kerrie Alexander
| 7th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
TEA AND TALK: More than 120 guests at the Sixty and Better Biggest Morning Tea enjoyed listening to a motivational speech delivered by guest speaker Brendon Searle from Cancer Council Queensland.
TEA AND TALK: More than 120 guests at the Sixty and Better Biggest Morning Tea enjoyed listening to a motivational speech delivered by guest speaker Brendon Searle from Cancer Council Queensland.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHEERFUL laughter and the smell of decadent treats drifted out of Dan Dinna House as members and friends of the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program came together for their annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

More than 125 Fraser Coast residents joined together recently for a relaxing day and raised over $2500 for Cancer Council Queensland, one of their favourite charities.

Guests were asked to come dressed in bright colours to support and highlight all the different types of cancer.

President Mark Westbrook said the sea of vibrant colours transformed the look of the hall and added a joyful atmosphere to the event.

"Everyone enjoyed a morning of entertainment, quizzes and competitions, an informative talk from our guest speaker Brendon Searle from the Queensland Cancer Council, and of course a lovely cuppa and some yummy scones, cupcakes and other tasty morsels," Mr Westbrook said.

"If you missed out on our event, there are still other Biggest Morning Tea's being held around the Fraser Coast over the next few weeks, so there's still time to support this worthy cause."

  • To host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, or find out more, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.
  • For information on Sixty and Better, phone 41946781 or visit their website at www.60andbetter herveybay.com.au.

Topics:  australia's biggest morning tea hervey bay sixty and better

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

New building for Esplanade restaurant takes shape

New building for Esplanade restaurant takes shape

ENZO Andreuzzi is finally seeing his "12-year dream” of a one-storey, beach front restaurant become a reality as the development begins to take shape.

CONFIRMED: Schapelle Corby holidays on Sunshine Coast

Is Schapelle Corby on the Sunshine Coast?

Locals confirm Schapelle Corby holidaying on Coast

Where readers would like proposed adventure playground

Proposed concept plans for the Adventure Playground Park to be constructed on Seafront Oval.

Have your say in our online poll.

A home + smashed avo? These two bought an avocado farm

This avocado farm at 822 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi, has sold for $785,000.

“It helped with all the press around about avo on toast,” he said.

Local Partners

Could Seafront Oval events survive with 1000sq m less?

There are two options on the table for a new development at Seafront Oval

Swinging to attract new members

Geoff Pearce from Hervey Bay's senior badminton group is on the lookout for new members.

Hervey Bay's seniors badminton group are looking for new members.

Akmal set to turn on the laughs at comedy show

READY FOR LAUGHS: Akmal is coming to the Hervey Bay RSL to perform his new show, Transparent.

Akmal may even mention one of the biggest mistakes of his life ...

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $360,000

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!