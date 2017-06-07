Sixty and Better host tea time for a cause

TEA AND TALK: More than 120 guests at the Sixty and Better Biggest Morning Tea enjoyed listening to a motivational speech delivered by guest speaker Brendon Searle from Cancer Council Queensland.

CHEERFUL laughter and the smell of decadent treats drifted out of Dan Dinna House as members and friends of the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program came together for their annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

More than 125 Fraser Coast residents joined together recently for a relaxing day and raised over $2500 for Cancer Council Queensland, one of their favourite charities.

Guests were asked to come dressed in bright colours to support and highlight all the different types of cancer.

President Mark Westbrook said the sea of vibrant colours transformed the look of the hall and added a joyful atmosphere to the event.

"Everyone enjoyed a morning of entertainment, quizzes and competitions, an informative talk from our guest speaker Brendon Searle from the Queensland Cancer Council, and of course a lovely cuppa and some yummy scones, cupcakes and other tasty morsels," Mr Westbrook said.

"If you missed out on our event, there are still other Biggest Morning Tea's being held around the Fraser Coast over the next few weeks, so there's still time to support this worthy cause."