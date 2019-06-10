Skater ready to race at the World Roller games in Spain

INTERNATIONAL HONOURS: Star of the Sea primary school teacher Peta Spencer heading to the World Roller Games in Barcelona.

INTERNATIONAL HONOURS: Star of the Sea primary school teacher Peta Spencer heading to the World Roller Games in Barcelona. Alistair Brightman

ROLLER DERBY: From a very young age Peta Spencer enjoyed strapping on a pair of skates.

Since discovering the world of roller derby 5 years ago, she have developed a passion for the sport.

With the support of her local Roller Derby team the "Fraser Coast United Rollers" the Star of the Sea teacher will be donning the green and gold jersey to represent Australia in the 2019 World Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain.

The competition brings together the World Championships of various rollers sports disciplines including roller derby.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be able to have the opportunity to represent Australia in the sport that I love,” Spencer said.

"None of this would be possible without the support and encouragement that I found in this wonderful sport which is inclusive and brings out the best in people, both on and off the track.”

Spencer has travelled extensively throughout Queensland representing various clubs and teams.

Playing internationally, is the next progressive step in her derby playing journey.

"Skating and Roller Derby have always been an important part of my life and something that I truely love,” she said.

"I am so very excited to skate with a fantastic group of strong, female athletes.”

Although roller derby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, unfortunately it is all fully self-funded.

If you know of anyone who may be interested in sponsoring or donating to Spencer please go to Australian Sports Federation web page: https://asf.org.au/ and click on the fundraising link.