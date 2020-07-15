Skeletal remains found during search for missing woman

POLICE have established a crime scene after skeletal remains were found in bushland in Byron Bay.

>>> 'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman

Police began searching bushland in coastal bushland on Tuesday, and returned to search areas of Arakwal National Park today.

The search is part of an investigation into the disappearance of Thea Liddle, who had been living in Mooball in the Tweed Shire before her disappearance in late 2019.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Officers began erecting crime scene tape along parts of Tallow Beach Rd shortly after 2pm.

Tallow Beach Rd has now been cordoned off at the intersection of Lighthouse Rd.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a crime scene had been established after skeletal remains were found.

"Officers located the remains about 1.20pm today," she said.

"It is too early to determine if the remains are male or female.

"The scene will be processed by forensic officers which will take a significant amount of time, with police expecting to maintain the crime scene into tomorrow."

It is the second day of the search for clues into the disappearance of the 43-year-old woman, who has not been seen since October last year.

A crime scene has been established near Tallow Beach Rd, Byron Bay.

Yesterday police said they were not treating the 43-year-old's disappearance as suspicious at this stage, but admitted her nomadic lifestyle was hampering their efforts to locate her.

There are fears for her safety, but police would not be drawn on what they think has happened to her.

Commander of Tweed Byron Police District Commander Superintendent said Thea was last known to be staying at a Mooball address.

She was last heard from on October 2, 2019 and has not touched social media or her bank accounts since.