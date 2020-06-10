From sketching in class to illustrating children's books

Kyle Tweed is celebrating the launch of his first picture book, Pelican't Do It, authored by picture book veteran Cate Sawyer.

Kyle Tweed is celebrating the launch of his first picture book, Pelican't Do It, authored by picture book veteran Cate Sawyer. Contributed

IT WAS a habit that got him into constant trouble at school.

At Pialba State School, Kyle Tweed was always sketching, much to the chagrin of his teachers.

But in Year 5, his teacher Mrs Struik acknowledged he had talent and now, all these years later, the former Hervey Bay man is celebrating illustrating his first children's book.

Titled PeliCAN'T Do It, it was authored by picture book veteran, Cate Sawyer.

Creativity runs in Kyle's family.

His mum, Lynette, draws too, and his father, Daniel Tweed, played Irish music in local pubs, like Hoolihans and The Fiddler.

During the Yagubi Multicultural Festival each year, their house was teeming with his parents' artistic friends.

Kyle's passion was cemented when in primary school an illustrator painted caricatured students onto a school wall.



"The last time I visited the school, that wall was still there," he said,

Kyle was struck by the permanence of art.

As he describes a life-long love affair with Pixar and the small details scattered throughout their movies, it is obvious that Kyle was always a person who would end up involved in kids' books.

When the opportunity arose to make PeliCAN'T Do It, Kyle jumped at it and is already planning illustrating books int he future.



He describes the process of drawing the same character in multiple scenarios as both testing and rewarding especially since the two main characters are so visually similar.

But he found small ways to distinguish them, like the colouring on their feet and beaks and a small feather fringe on the back of PeliCAN's head.

Pelican't Do It is available from hawkeyebooks.com.au as well as libraries and bookstores.