SKILLED JOBS SOARING: Aviation Precinct's flow-on benefits

FROM ABOVE: Drone photos of the construction of the Hervey Bay aviation precinct out near the Airport. The works are expected to be finished by the end of the month. Contributed

THE development of a massive aerial precinct next to the Hervey Bay Airport will help drive more jobs and industry opportunities in the region's budding aviation scene, a Fraser Coast councillor claims.

It follows the Fraser Coast Regional Council revealing the massive scale of work at the new aviation precinct earlier this month.

Plane manufacturer Astro Aero will call the new precinct home upon its completion and develop high-tech aircraft from a new manufacturing centre.

Aviation councillor Paul Truscott said the precinct's development would create an increase of "skilled, well paid jobs” within the sector and stakeholders were already beginning to notice how the area was taking shape.

"Because we've got this, it's raised interest,” Cr Truscott said.

"The council is investigating other opportunities for how we can continue to grow the industry.”

Cr Truscott said the Hervey Bay Airport could also benefit from the precinct's development, saying there could be an increase in traffic as more jobs became available at the site.

"By increasing industry in the long-term, that will increase numbers as a general outcome,” he said.

"The more people we attract to the area, the more people that will indirectly benefit by having their families from elsewhere want to come and visit them.

"People that may move here to the Fraser Coast, that work in new jobs, or people who are here that get new skilled jobs... hopefully then that airport will be more utilised in that way.”

Civil works at the precinct are expected to finish by the end of the month or early September.

The Federal Government committed about $9.19 million to the project under the Building Better Regions Fund.

Part of that funding will also go towards an upgrade of the runway at the Hervey Bay Airport.