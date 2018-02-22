Skippers hope for magic at local regatta

SAILS UP: The Wizard Pharmacy Regatta will bring competitors from across the Fraser Coast to compete in the two-day event.

SAILORS are hoping for wind to fill their sails for the Wizard Pharmacy Regatta held off Torquay Beach on February 24 and 25.

The Hervey Bay Sailing Club will host the two-day event which will attract competitors from across the Fraser Coast.

Starter for the event Linsay Patterson said the 30-year-old race is open to anyone with off-beach vessels.

"Anyone can enter as long as they are a member of a club with affiliation to Yachting Australia," Mr Patterson said.

The event is open to off-beach monohulls, catamarans and multihulls from clubs across the Fraser Coast.

He said spectators could watch the action from the foreshore, however those with a boat will have a better experience.

"Spectators will see some of the action from the foreshore at Torquay, although if you have a boat you can get much closer to the action as the course takes the boats up to 2.5km off the beach," he said.

"On the day we usually have two races, but it all depends on the weather.

"We wait for the breeze, ideally if there's a breeze all day, we'll have two races in the morning and two in the afternoon on both days.

"Generally on the Sunday we finish a little earlier to do the presentation and give people enough time to get home."

The event was started by local pharmacist and sailor Noel Taylor, who wanted to create a local event that included other clubs, Mr Patterson said.

"The event was originally part of an intercity series between clubs from Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tin Can Bay and Bundaberg," he said.

"We have continued the Hervey Bay leg of the Regatta.

"The other clubs come down and compete, but not of them are still in it."

He said people who wanted to compete could arrive on the day, but it was better to register at herveybaysailingclub.org.au.

FAST FACTS

WHAT: Sailing boat competition

WHERE: Hervey Bay Sailing Club, 427 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

WHEN: February 24 - 25

CONTACT: 4125 3980