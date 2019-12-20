Sky is the limit for KSS Jets

KSS Jets captain Jarrod Best shakes hands with the Brothers Aston Villa captain at the start of their WPL clash earlier this year.

FOOTBALL: 2019 was a break through year for the KSS Jets Football club.

After finishing with the wooden spoon in 2017 and 2018 the club made the Wide Bay Premier League semi-finals in both men’s divisions one and two.

In division one they were the standout of the Fraser Coast teams, winning the Fraser Coast Cup and being the sole representative in the Wide Bay Premier League finals.

The women’s division two side was also a grand finalist.

President Josh Hobbs was proud of the season and excited for 2020.

“It was a giant turnaround from where we had been,” he said.

Under the guidance of coach Phil Rimmer the team was able to beat every other side in the Wide Bay Premier League.

It was the only team to pull that off.

It was a tough final few weeks of the regular season for the Jets, having to play five matches over three weeks.

“It couldn’t be helped with a cancellation and moving games to allow for the Brisbane Roar match made it tough,” Rimmer said.

He believes the team and the club learnt a lot from the experience.

“We still have improvements to make to get to where we want to be,” he said.

He paid credit to all involved at the club for their hard work in making 2019 the successful season it was.

The club has been in post season training and wrapped up last week in preparation for next year.

Hobbs believes football is going from strength to strength on the Fraser Coast with numbers continuing to rise.

“The clubs get on well and we are starting to work well,” he said.

No coach has been appointed for 2020 as the club is yet to hold its annual general meeting.

Rimmer is keen to be involved as senior coach again and will await the club’s decision after the AGM.

“I have put my hand up and am ready to go again if appointed,” he said.