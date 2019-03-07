Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EARTHRISE: The picture that inspired humanity 50 years ago, a living planet seen from a dead one.
EARTHRISE: The picture that inspired humanity 50 years ago, a living planet seen from a dead one. Contributed
News

Sky no limit as Gympie ponders its part in a new space age

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPACE flight has become an essential part of our lives, largely through spin-off technologies used in mobile phones, satellite TVs, laptop computers, cordless power tools, pacemakers, blood pressure monitors and smoke detectors.

It is 74 years since Arthur C Clarke neglected to patent his idea for geostationary satellite communication.

Strangely, for something that grew out of wartime rocket technology, space travel has also inspired peace and conservation.

The famous "Earthrise” photograph of a blue-green planet, taken from a cold heartless moon, brought home the stark difference between a living world and a dead one.

Now, as Scott Kovacevic reports, Gympie may have a chance to be part of an inspiring new adventure, getting into the space industry's next generation literally on the ground floor.

There are always those who say space is a waste of resources when half the world's population goes hungry, but even the hungry were inspired by space exploration. I will always remember a day, 50 years ago in July, when school stopped as we were marched to seats in front of a tiny black and white TV. Some heard it on the radio.

From Calcutta to New York City and in my case Queensland, we shared with humanity that awesome moment when, as the song says, a man named Armstrong walked upon the moon.

earthrise gympie region space space exploration
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Forensics probe bones unearthed at Hervey Bay worksite

    premium_icon Forensics probe bones unearthed at Hervey Bay worksite

    News Skeletal remains discovered at a Hervey Bay construction site are being analysed by forensic teams from Brisbane to determine their origin

    • 7th Mar 2019 1:18 PM
    Should the next council election have electronic voting?

    premium_icon Should the next council election have electronic voting?

    Council News One councillor has shared his thoughts

    • 7th Mar 2019 11:55 AM
    GIG GUIDE: Where to see local bands playing live

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Where to see local bands playing live

    Music Your guide to live music this weekend (March 7-13)

    Man taken to hospital after hitting three cars

    premium_icon Man taken to hospital after hitting three cars

    Breaking Emergency services are on the scene