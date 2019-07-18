SKYDIVE: Backpacker stunned after seeing island from the air

FLYING HIGH: Irishman Padraig Milson-McCarthy has had a love affair with Australia during his year-long visit.

WHEN Irishman Padraig Milson-McCarthy, 26, travelled to Australia in October, it marked the beginning of a love affair that will last a lifetime.

The 26-year-old travelled to the country on a working visa and began his travels in Melbourne working as a primary school teacher.

But it was his journey along the coast of Queensland that really made him fall in love with Australia.

Travelling along the coast, Padraig travelled to Magnetic Island, then Cairns, the Whitsundays, Airlie Beach and Fraser Island.

It was when he reached Fraser Island that he did something he'd never done before - he jumped out of a plane.

Skydiving was terrifying, but also the thrill of a lifetime, he said.

Looking out over the Great Sandy Strait and the Fraser Island from a height of 15,000km was an incredible experience, he said, and one many people living closer to home haven't experienced.

Padraig had visited Fraser Island just days before but said seeing it from the air was surreal.

"I had to make sure to try to take it all in, keep looking around, while trying not to panic," he said.

"It was like something you would see on a postcard.

"That's what it felt like, it didn't feel real."

Now Padraig is headed to Perth to visit his sister before travelling back to Ireland next month to go back to work.

But he says he'll be back one day.

"It's exceptionally beautiful everywhere you go," he said.

"I'd stay forever if I could."