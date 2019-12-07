Menu
Skye Houliston – Bundaberg Rugby League female representative player of the year.
Skye is the limit for Hervey Bay rugby league duo

BRENDAN BOWERS
Colleen Edwards
7th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls duo Skye Houliston and Skye Girard have been selected in the Queensland Rugby League under-18 Central Queensland performance squad.

Both players caught the eye of the rugby league community during the past season.

Houliston was recently named Bundaberg Rugby League female representative player of the year.

Both have spent time at the Queensland Academy of Sport with the female rugby league program.

The rising stars of the female game will have more opportunities to develop their skills with the QRL announcing a strengthened performance program for under-18 girls.

The new initiative will run via a decentralised approach, allowing the QRL to reach an extended group of players, with 80–100 expected to be involved in upcoming camps.

The camps are just one part of the overall performance program which is aimed to provide a longer-term development opportunity for players.

Squads will be regionally based — Central Queensland, Northern Queensland and South East Queensland (with two squads due to the larger participant pool) — with QRL-appointed staff to direct the players.

All four squads will have coaching and strength and conditioning staff assigned to help with skills development and physical performance.

Queensland under-18 girls’ lead coach Ben Jeffries will oversee the program for the QRL and the work of the squads.

The objective of the new squad format is to improve the preparation of players at all levels of the game.

The programs will focus on improving player capability across core skills, physical performance and resilience, performance mindset and game awareness.

Players will also receive information about nutrition and wellbeing.

