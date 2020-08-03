Sky’s the limit for major event’s future

WINGS AND WHEELS 2020: The Supermarine Spitfire and P-51 Mustang parked at Wheels and Wings 2020. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR the team who brought Wings and Wheels 2020 to the Coast, the public response to Saturday's event made all the extra effort to be COVID-19 compliant worth it.

Maryborough Aero Club event organiser Karin Middleton said the club had "jumped through a lot of hoops," and worked with Queensland Health and council to get the day up and running.

She said aviation groups on the Fraser Coast had been looking forward to the day for some time. (See the gallery of photos from the event here)

"If we have a successful year this year, the (event) will grow and get bigger," she said.

"I see a good future for Wings and Wheels."

One of the highlights of this year's event was a flyover and landing of two historic World War Two fighter aircraft, a Supermarine Spitfire and P-51 Mustang.

Mustang pilot Brad Bishop said it was amazing to fly the aircraft.

Mr Bishop said the day was an opportunity to get out after restrictions eased in Queensland and he loved flying into events like Wings and Wheels.

Maryborough resident Adam Taylor said the event was bigger than last year despite the coronavirus crisis and it was good to see the airport turned into a noisy hive of activity.