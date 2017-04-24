Sky's the limit for winner of Bay's Unplugged comp

WORTHY WINNER: Leonie Kingdom was shocked but delighted to win Hervey Bay's Unplugged competition.

RELEASING a music album has been a dream for Leonie Kingdom since high school and now aged 23, her EP will be out soon.

The muso was the winner of this year's Hervey Bay Unplugged; a competition to find a rising star.

Kingdom said she could not believe it when her name was called out as the winner in her fourth year taking part.

"It was a mix of tears, happiness and shock.

"The talent of the competition was insane and I really didn't expect it to be me.”

Equipped with a guitar on stage, she describes her music style as indie alternative folk.

The Hervey Bay local has been entering the music competition annually since it began in 2013.

"Over the years I've grown a lot and matured,” Kingdom said.

"You get feedback from judges which I always like.

"Support from friends and family encouraged me to keep going.”

Kingdom had to pass through two rounds to get to the grand final which she did by performing a mix or originals and covers.

As part of the winning package, she will now get to record an album as well as get a music video produced.

"I haven't decided just yet what song will be the music video, but I'm thinking maybe my song Tension,” Kingdom said.

When she doesn't have a guitar in hand, Kingdom is kept busy as she is studying nursing at university.

"It has been hard juggling study and practising music so I'm really grateful for the win and that the album will finally get done,” she said.

"I want to then get it out there to places like Triple J and see where that goes.”