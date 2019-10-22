Slain Monstr founder‘s $4.5m fraudster past

Police investigate a crime scene and at Martin Sheils Park in Tallebudgera. Picture Glenn Hampson

Police investigate a crime scene and at Martin Sheils Park in Tallebudgera. Picture Glenn Hampson

A WEEK before his body was found in a popular Gold Coast park, Shane Ross was walking from a Sydney court, narrowly avoiding jail time for his role in a sophisticated fraud operation.

Pictured outside Campbelltown Local Court last Monday, his wife by his side, the Monstr Clothing founder and alleged member of the Comanchero was heading back to the Coast.

Monstr Clothing founder and bikie Shane Ross a court last week.

This latest brush with the law stemmed back years. Ross, 36, and a number of others were accused of being involved in a $4.5 million fraud operation police suspect had been funding organised crime across the country.

The court was told Ross was a major player in the criminal syndicate that sourced luxury cars from across NSW and Queensland.

Bogus documents were used to secure loans for a fleet of luxury vehicles, including Mercedes Benz AMG, Holden Commodore GTS and Holden HSV Club Sport, before onselling them for profit.

Monstr did car detailing and modifications and also have a clothing label.

Pay slips, rates notices and driver's licences were created for non-existent people, ripping millions of dollars off financial institutions since 2014, police allege.

Ross pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing with the property proceeds of crime and dishonestly obtaining property by deception. The property being a 2014 Holden VF Commodore GTS and 2015 Mercedes Benz AMG respectively.

Magistrate Ian Guy described the syndicate as a "sophisticated operation", with Ross a leading player.

"His role was a significant one," he said.

"He was able to obtain the vehicles for himself and his business for less than market value."

The magistrate said he did not accept Ross had any remorse for his actions.

He was convicted and placed on an Intensive Corrections Order for 18 months.

Police are now investigating Ross’ death. Picture Glenn Hampson

Earlier this year, Ross was mentioned during the trial of ice kingpin Ivan Tesic, who was found guilty of possession of meth oil capable of producing ice with a street value of $5.25 million.

Tesic's defence argued a "supergrass" witness and drug mule was trying to protect Ross and himself, and could not be believed.

There is no suggestion Tesic had anything to do with Ross's death.

Ross was also mentioned in the 2017 trial of former beauty queen Felicia D'Jamirze, whose face was burned when a police flash grenade exploded in her bedroom. She was on trial for supplying ice in the Queensland Supreme Court, which she walked from after pleading guilty.

D'Jamirze, who was Miss Global Australia in 2014 and Miss International Australia in 2013, was arrested and charged with supplying ice during a raid of Dean Grant O'Donnell's acreage home in Susan River, near Hervey Bay, on February 9 last year. The court heard O'Donnell was selling ice supplied to him by Comanchero bikie Shane Ross.

There is no suggestion D'Jamirze or O'Donnell have anything to do with the death of Ross.

Away from his criminal dealings Ross was a director of a number of businesses.

Bikie Shane Ross was found dead yesterday.

As well as being sole director and shareholder of Monstr Clothing's parent company Monstr Pty Ltd, Ross was director of companies including Sross Enterprises and Monstr Detailing.

Monster Detailing, which has also traded as All About Detailing Gold Coast, was based in Waterways Dr, Coomera.

Property records show Ross owned the Coomera Waters home he listed with ASIC, a five-bedroom, two-bathroom property with a pool and an oversized black marble bathroom he bought from a mortgagee for $695,000 in 2014.

Police at the scene. Picture Glenn Hampson

It's been back on the market since March this year, apparently due to another unpaid mortgage, with another lender looking to auction it off just 10 days ago.

Ross co-owned another property in Coomera Waters with wife Alexandra - a canalfront block of vacant land bought for $745,000 in October 2015.

The couple had named the property, which had approval for a five-bedroom house and pool, "Harbour Front".