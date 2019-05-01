One Nation candidate’s sick racist joke

IT GETS even worse for One Nation's sleazy Leichhardt candidate who has now been condemned for cracking jokes about using Aboriginal people as crocodile bait.

Woree man Ross Macdonald's entry to the federal election came as an utter surprise to all his fellow candidates and to date he has done no real campaigning.

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

The Cairns Post yesterday revealed his seedy online habits were unbefitting of a prospective member of parliament, with photos of him grabbing boob in a Thailand bar, posing for pictures with a topless woman and an image of a sexy centaur lady coupled with the caption: "MMMM!!! … Interesting thoughts".

His social media presence also has a more sinister side - including a joke he posted about tying up indigenous Australians and using them to catch crocs.

One Nation candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald has now deleted a racist Facebook post joking about using Aboriginal people as crocodile bait. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Labor Senator Murray Watt was quick to denounce Mr Macdonald.

"Another day and another one of Pauline Hanson's candidates is caught out engaging in sordid, seedy, sexist and racist behaviour," he told the Cairns Post.

"If Senator Hanson has any standards, she will sack her disgraced candidate today.

"Warren Entsch can't wash his hands of this latest tawdry episode.

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

"His party - the LNP - has cut dirty preference deals with One Nation and Clive Palmer right across Queensland, in a desperate attempt to cling to power.

"With Warren Entsch, you get the LNP's cuts to Cairns Hospital and the chaos of Clive Palmer and One Nation.

"The people of Far North Queensland deserve better than three more years of cuts and chaos from a Morrison-Hanson-Palmer Government."

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said he would not change his how-to-vote cards, which have Labor in the sixth slot, One Nation in seventh and Fraser Anning's Conservative Nationals in the bottom spot.

"Unfortunately there's only one last and we'd already made that decision in relation to Fraser Anning," he said.

"They're second last.

"You can't change them now.

"Goodness me, they were printed a while ago."

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Mr Entsch said its was impossible to legislate for common sense to be a prerequisite for political candidacy.

"At the end of the day this is a decision for One Nation, and they're going to have to make their decision on this," he said.

"It's their candidate and I'm sure they'll deal with it - they've got no choice.

"If there is a decision to allow them to continue, I think it's up to the Australian public then to be able to mark that piece of paper as they see fit."

Mr Entsch said he did not believe Mr Macdonald was a serious candidate and also cast doubt on the chances of Anning's candidate in Leichhardt Jo Ashby - another unknown.

"Given their lateness and their lack of profile, I think it's about harvesting votes for the Senate," he said.

Many of Mr Macdonald's photos and posts have been deleted since the Cairns Post contacted him for comment yesterday.

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

To date, neither he, One Nation's media team or party powerbroker James Ashby have responded to the Cairns Post's questions over whether or not Mr Macdonald would be disendorsed.

The party has also been asked whether it has a stringent enough candidate vetting process, given high-profile former candidate Steve Dickson's resignation from public life after footage emerged of him being sleazy in a US strip club.

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

It seems Mr Macdonald may have been just about to kick off his campaign less than three weeks out from the election.

In a post to the One Nation Members and Supporters Group six days ago, he said the party's top-of-the-ticket senate candidate was coming to Cairns for the launch.

"Malcolm Roberts will be up here next week and we will be organising the signage which I am currently storing," he posted.

"Malcolm and Steve will both be here."

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

That last name, at least, now seems very unlikely given Steve Dickson's resignation.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson appeared on A Current Affair last night, in tears about copping "all this s***" in the wake of the Steve Dickson strip club debacle.

The interview was recorded before Mr Macdonald's weird social media habits became common knowledge.