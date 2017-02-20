Sleep Out raises thousands for Hervey Bay hospital

Sleeping Like Babies - Corporate Sleepout. Front (L) Jodie Tangikara and Bianca Whish-Wilson and (Back-L) Krissie Miller and Emma Howley.

COMMUNITY members pitched their tents and slept under the stars on Saturday night, raising funds for a new labour room at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

About 60 people went along to the Sleeping Like Babies Corporate Sleep Out at Seafront Oval over the weekend, organised by the Fraser Coast-based charity, Marcus' Legacy.

Organiser Jodie Tangikara, who has been fund-raising to support soon-to-be and new mothers since she tragically lost her son Marcus at 19 weeks gestation in 2012.

Ms Tangikara said the goal for this year was a $35,000 installation of a new labour room in the hospital.

She said the weekend sleep out raised about $2000 towards that goal.

"The hospital is adding an extra labour room, we're going to make it a home-like feeling with a new water birth suite, so that's this year's goal which is to be completed by December," Ms Tangikara said.

"It was a really good night, everyone partied until about 2 this morning, every person who came to the event, I gave a free colour run pass, to say thank you."

About 60 people slept out on the oval, with Village Kids Childcare Centre raising $250 towards the total.

Ms Tangikara said the next event for Marcus' Legacy was the family fun day on April 22.

A colour run has also been organised for later in the year.

Unlimited rides passes are available to purchase at the Kawungan State School uniform shop and the Chronicle office.