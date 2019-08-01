Menu
Travel

Sleep with the fishes and live to tell the tale

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
1st Aug 2019 12:00 AM
IF YOU'VE ever wanted to sleep with the fishes and wake up in the morning, this $8 million pontoon on the Great Barrier Reef is the answer.

The State Government will partner with Cruise Whitsundays to build the Reefworld pontoon at Hardy Reef, in a plan intended to bring an extra 60,000 visitors to the Great Barrier Reef.

The attraction, to be completed this year, will boast 28 beds under the stars, while offering underwater reef suites to cater for up to four overnight guests.

The suites will have expansive glass windows, allowing guests to watch marine life from bed.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the pontoon would be able to carry 300 visitors a day.

A reef suite in the Reefworld pontoon
She said the extra 60,000 visitors expected would mean $23 million spent locally.

Ten jobs will be created during construction, with 35 ongoing positions.

The pontoon, which will measure 12m by 45m, will also include an underwater observatory and enable guests to use semi-submersible vessels, diving and snorkelling activities.

Night deck on the Reefworld pontoon
Owner of Cruise Whitsundays, Journey Beyond Group chief executive officer Chris Tallent, said the pontoon would offer premium, underwater accommodation and "we expect to welcome many more travellers to this very special part of Australia".

 

An overall view of the Reefworld pontoon
