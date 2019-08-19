Menu
EMBARRASSED: Man caught in his socks and jocks by police after found sleeping in car
Hervey Bay drunk driver caught in jocks in RSL carpark

14th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
DECIDING to sleep in his car rather has not only proven costly by slightly embarrassing for a Hervey Bay man fined in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.   

The court heard that after a call from a concerned staff member, police attended the Chinchilla R.S.L on April 13 to find Rowan Michael Walk asleep in his car.  

After being woken from this swag, Mr Walker said he was standing in the main street with just his socks and jocks on.

Police prosecutor Sargent Derek Brady said police observed the Mitsubishi parked with damage it and that there was a small of liquor coming from him and he appeared dazed and confused.

During this time the R.S.L staff approached police telling them they observed the same vehicle earlier that evening driving erratically.   

As a result of the witness version police acquired and performed a breath test and Mr Walker blew over the limit and had to be detained.   

He struck apprehension and refused to walk with police to the vehicle and continued to pull away from them forcing them to use open hand tactics to restrain him. 

He was subsequently taken to the ground and handcuffed at this time.   

Police confirmed his moments via Western Downs Regional Council CCTV footage which shows the defendant driving the vehicle.  

Walker told the court that it was extremely out of character for me for him and apologised for his actions.  

"I would like to express to the court my sincere remorse and due reject for the charges I face today which I am guilty of," Mr Walker said.    

Magistrate Tracey Mossop said the reality is the police where just doing their jobs, serving the community.  

"I appreciate you might have been in your jocks and socks but as you said the reality is, you did the wrong thing and they were there to stop you from doing it again," Ms Mossop said.  

Mr Walker was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for nine months for driving under the influence. 

  He was also fined $200 for obstruction of police, however no conviction was recorded for that offence.  

