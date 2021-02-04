Sleeping in before court earns man rebuke from magistrate

The man slept in and was late to court.

Sleeping in when he was supposed to appear before court earned a Tiaro man a rebuke from the magistrate.

Lachlan Berriman-Murray appeared briefly before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of contravening the requirements of a community-based order.

Mr Berriman-Murray arrived late to court and told Magistrate Kurt Fowler he had slept in then had to drive from Tiaro.

Magistrate Fowler was unimpressed with the man’s excuse.

“I wish I could sleep in,” he said.

The matter was adjourned until February 9, with Mr Berriman-Murray warned not to be late again.