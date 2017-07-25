Sleeping man found with stolen chocolate bars

A MAN who was found with stolen chocolate bars in the bathroom of a Maryborough service station has been fined $120.



Pero Jekic failed to appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday but his matter was dealt with ex parte.



The 45-year-old man had been charged with one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.



Acting Magistrate Michael Bice said he had received a written plea of guilty from Jekic in relation to the matter.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said police had attended the service station after they received a call about 7am about a man who was sleeping in the toilets.



Sgt Quirk said the man had been found with stolen chocolate bars, which he had taken when the cashier's back was turned while they were making coffee.



The cost of the chocolate bars was $3 but the service station was not seeking restitution, Sgt Quirk said.



"He has a substantial history," he said.



Jekic was fined $120 and a conviction was recorded.

