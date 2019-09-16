$100,000 WIN: Maryborough local wins big on bingo

BIG BINGO BUCKS: $100,000 richer was Maryborough Sports Club's regular patron Shirley Wolff with (from left) Shirley Wilson, Ray, club manager Dave Banks, BSG sales representative Chris Howell and club bingo and promotions Lyn Fox.

LUCKY bingo player Shirley Wolff has won the prize of her lifetime.

Playing her usual Friday morning bingo at the Maryborough Sports Club, the regular patron couldn't sleep after winning $100,000.

She said she had never won that much money in all her life playing bingo.

"I was hazy that afternoon but I remember what number I won it on - 54," Ms Wolff said.

"Friday night I stayed awake til 4 o'clock just thinking."

The lucky winner said she started frequenting the sporties when she moved from Brisbane to Maryborough almost 12 years ago.

"I was coming down to socialise and meet people.

"It was such a shock to move to a bingo so small."

Ms Wolff said she had already written out a bucket list of what she wanted done to the house.

The big win was made possible by BSG's Big Bucks Bingo promotion.

BSG sales representative Chris Howell said it is not often he travels to deliver such a prize.

"It is not often I get to share in such a big win - it is great," Mr Howell said.

"There have been some minor winners but nothing of this size."

He said the prize money attracted to people to bingo and to the clubs in the hope to help raise money for their communities.

"It is good that it is going to a small club, a local friendly club and a regular patron."

Club manager Dave Banks said he was excited to hear a regular patron took out one of the region's biggest bingo prizes.

He said Shirley was a great patron and supported the club and many of its events, including bingo.

The Maryborough All Sports Bingo Association has been running the games since 2006 and supports all junior sport.

Over the years they have also donated funds to sporting organisations, groups and individuals and local charities including more than $100,000 to Palliative Care.

"We are a community club so we give a lot away," Mr Banks said.