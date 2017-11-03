News

Sleepwalking man falls 2m through renovated area of house

Amy Formosa
by

 A MAN who was sleepwalking when he fell two metres through a renovated area of his house has been taken to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a Pacific Haven home in the early hours of Friday morning after reports a 30-year-old had fell about two metres while sleepwalking. 

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said the man fell onto concrete and was treated at the scene for a suspected spinal injury. 

A crews from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services was also called to help out. 

It's believed the man's house was being renovated and he fell through an area where floorboards were missing. 

The fall happened at 1.30am. 

The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

