Slice of life from winter's day in Palestine

SPECIAL FILM: Mohammad Bakri and Saleh Bakri in a scene from Wajib - The Wedding Invitation .

THIS months screening for the Cinema Club will be the Palestinian drama Wajib.

The story follows a father and his estranged son who must come together to hand deliver his daughter's wedding invitations to each guest.

"This sprightly, accessible comedy-drama by established Palestinian writer-director Annemarie Jacir unfolds over the course of a winter's day in Nazereth as a father and his son, Shadi, (played by real-life father and son Mohammad and Saleh Bakari) hand deliver wedding invitations for the forthcoming nuptials of Abu's daughter Amal," Leslie Felperin of The Guardian wrote in 2018.

Driving around town in a battered, old Volvo between visits to relatives and old family friends, Abu and Shadi bicker and reminisce, manipulate and needle each other, gradually revealing the many layers of their relationship.

"Jacir's script neatly unpeels the layers over the course of the movie, and interleaves the simmering tension with moments of terrific comedy - for example, when the family realises the wedding invitations have the wrong day."

Wajib will screen on Wednesday, May 8, at 6.30pm in the Federation Room of the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough. Cost is $10 for arts council members and $12 for non-members. Drinks served after the movie.