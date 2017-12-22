Menu
Slide on down to WetSide to test its new edition

SLIDE FUN: Isaak Stanley,13, from Gympie is all smiles after his first slide on WetSide's new waterslides which opened today.
Inge Hansen
by

SLIP into something more comfortable and head to WetSide water park to experience the brand new waterslides.

Two 8.8m high waterslides officially opened to the public on Saturday at 10am after "late changes" caused a delay to its planned opening.

Unfortunately, anyone shorter than 1.2m will not be allowed on the slides due to safety concerns.

Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard said he was pleased to see the eagerly awaited slides open before Christmas.

"It's something the public has been waiting for quite some time and it's very exciting to see it open," Cr Everard said.

"It'll be great to see everyone using it."

 

WATER FUN: Isaak Stanley,13, from Gympie and Jazmin Edmondstone,11, from Canberra about to test the new waterslides.
While WetSide remains free, waterslide tickets will be $5 for 10 rides.

Cr Everard said the slides would add to the popularity of WaterSide and broaden the water park's appeal to all ages.

"Along with the newly opened adventure playground at Seafront Oval, the trio of attractions on Pialba's foreshore will enhance the appeal of the Family Friendly Fraser Coast," he said.

"Anything which gives people more fun on the Fraser Coast and it's great for the community to have yet another great asset and just in time for Christmas."

The $800,000 waterslide project was equally funded by Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Queensland Government, under the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP).

Cr Everard said until an automated system had been installed to allow for card payments, users would need to pay cash for tickets before receiving a wristband.

Topics:  fccommunity fcdevelopment hervey bay wetside waterslides

Fraser Coast Chronicle
