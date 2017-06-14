Remember to slip, slop, slap in winter

SKILL FOR LIFE: Senior kindy student Seth Alexander is reminded to slip, slop and slap during play time at Centacare Star of the Sea Catholic Child Care Centre.

DESPITE the cooler weather, sun safety remains a high priority at Centacare Star of the Sea Catholic Child Care Centre.

Recent research shows about 64% of Queensland children aged five to 17 years are sunburnt annually, significantly increasing the risk of skin cancer later in life.

This is a statistic in which director Naomi Kidd said the centre was not about to be included.

"Here at Centacare Star of the Sea Catholic Child Care Centre we believe in educating children in making safe choices relating to sun safety," Mrs Kidd said.

"Our educators take time with children to show them how to apply sunscreen, while using short rhythms to make it fun and enjoyable.

"Children are encouraged to wear shirts with sleeves, wide brim hats and take shelter in shady areas when possible."

Cancer Council Queensland is urging all local schools to join the Wondunna centre by continuing to make sun safety a priority this winter in an effort to protect children from the harmful effects of UV radiation.

CCQ chief executive officer Chris McMillan said overexposure to UV radiation remained a burning issue.

"The number of Queensland children who are sunburnt annually is of great concern and it's imperative that schools and childcare centres implement strict sun-safe policies to help protect their skin, even in winter," Ms McMillan said.

"Sun safety is required when the UV Index is three or above - in Queensland, this is all year round.

"We're urging schools to take active measures to protect children from the effects of UV radiation by implementing a no-hat no-play policy, providing adequate shade and encouraging children to wear sunscreen, sunglasses and protective clothing when outdoors."

For resources and information on implementing sun-safe procedures at schools or childcare centres, join Cancer Council's free QUEST program at www. cancerqld.org.au/quest.

Centacare Star of the Sea Catholic Child Care Centre, managed by Centacare Child Care Services, is located at 64 Washington Dr, Wondunna.

For more information, phone Naomi Kidd on 41946155 or email herveybayldc@bne.centacare.net.au.

BE SUN SMART

When outdoors: Slip on protective clothing Slop on minimum SPF 30+ broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen Slap on a broad-brimmed hat Seek shade Slide on wrap-around sunnies.