SLOW DOWN: Too many roos falling victim to vehicle strikes

MORE than 40 kangaroos and wallabies have fallen victim to vehicle strikes across the Fraser Coast in the past two months.

Natalie Richardson from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast said the worst part was that many were needlessly suffering with terrible injuries rather than being humanely put out of their misery.

She urged those who hit a kangaroos or any type of wildlife to contact the police or her organisation.

One lucky joey was rescued in Granville after its mum was killed in a vehicle strike.

"Ninety eight per cent of drivers don't stop," Ms Richardson said, adding that reports usually came from members of the public who witnessed an animal being struck by a vehicle.

One the joeys recently rescued from its mother's pouch. The baby eastern grey kangaroo was found near Howard. Contributed

In the year from March 2018 to March 2019, she calculated 280 kangaroos or wallabies had been hit by vehicles on Fraser Coast roads and many were not killed outright.

"That doesn't count the ones reported to police or the ones that were never reported," Ms Richardson said.

'It's the few fortunate one that die instantly."

She said there were always going to be road victims, but the important thing was to make the call after an animal was struck by a vehicle to prevent unnecessary suffering.

To make a report, phone WRFC on 4121 3146.