Slytherin-to the Chamber of Secrets in magical escape room

Find the dragon shields - Owner and creative brainchild Adrian Townsend, from Breakout the Room, has opened a themed wizard escape room.

EVER dreamed of casting a spell with a wand, or stirring up a magical potion?

That is now something available not only in Hogwarts, but in Hervey Bay too.

A Wizard Escape Room is the third adventure to join Bay business Breakout the Room, inspired by the Harry Potter series.

The creative mind behind the magical experience is serious movie fan Adrian Townsend.

"As participants arrive, they will find a scroll that contains a message," Mr Townsend said.

"They must find four dragon shields in one hour, or else be condemned to the cast forever."

Having followed the Potter franchise since the first book, Mr Townsend said putting together the puzzles and decorations was a lot of fun.

And yes, there is an opportunity to wear a wizard cloak.

Call Mr Townsend at 0435 961 243 to book a time for the Wizard Escape Room.

It's located at Big Screen Hervey Bay.