29°
News

Small businesses brace for four consecutive public holidays

12th Apr 2017 11:29 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIKE a lot of small businesses, we could see some on the Fraser Coast close over the four-day Easter break or reduce their trading hours.

With the State Government introducing an extra public holiday this year for Easter Sunday, small business owners are bracing themselves for four consecutive public holidays - as well as two further public holidays in the following fortnight.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) General Manager Advocacy Kate Whittle said small businesses will be hit hard in the hip-pocket from having six public holidays falling within three weeks, including Anzac Day (Tuesday April 25) and Labour Day (Monday May 1).

"With the prospect of four consecutive public holidays over Easter (April 14-17), businesses are looking at reducing their opening hours with some closing entirely over the long weekend," Ms Whittle said.

"Collectively, businesses are estimated to lose $32 million in gross revenue. The total economic impact of the creation of an Easter Sunday public holiday for 2017 is estimated to cost the retail, accommodation and hospitality sectors $58.2 million."

CCIQ surveys and modelling found that at least 12 per cent of Queensland businesses which previously opened on Easter Sunday - before it became a public holiday - are now expected to close for the entire period. These businesses would have otherwise opened over the four days.

"The creation of the Easter Sunday public holiday will see just under 5000 retail, accommodation and hospitality businesses across the state closing their doors on the Sunday," Ms Whittle said.

"About 3500 retailers and hospitality businesses which will open on Easter Sunday have indicated they will reduce their trading hours by an average of 4.4 hours.

"Unfortunately, this means they will offer fewer hours of employment to their workforce to offset the additional penalty loadings.

"What this all means is that almost 25,000 employees will no longer receive work on Easter Sunday, while a further 32,000 employees will have significantly reduced hours of work offered to them.

"More than $12 million in earnings will be lost to these employees."

Ms Whittle pointed out that it was often argued small businesses should add a surcharge to offset the expense of increased penalty loadings.

"This is wrong on two fronts," she said.

"Firstly, retail businesses are not able to add a surcharge on to their products.

"Secondly, for accommodation providers and hospitality businesses, it ignores the fact that if you increase the price of a good or service then demand for it decreases.

"Businesses will be forced to either absorb the increase in wage costs or reduce staff levels and opening times to minimise their resultant losses.

"These are not big businesses which remain highly profitable regardless. They are small and family-run businesses, which will take a considerable hit to their income."

Ms Whittle said big businesses were less affected by the consecutive public holidays as their employees were paid rates lower than award rates due to their union-negotiated Enterprise Bargaining Agreements (EBAs).

"The State Government

seemed to have big business in mind when it introduced the new public holiday for Easter Sunday," Ms Whittle said.

"Aside from maybe an increase in tourism expenditure, many businesses would largely see this change as a burden.

"With Anzac Day falling on a Tuesday as well, some businesses could be hit with a double whammy if some employees 'throw a sickie' on that Monday, as occurred when Australia Day fell on a Thursday this year."

CCIQ urged employees to do the right thing and take annual leave on Monday April 24, make it a four-day long weekend, holiday in Queensland and spend their dollars with local small businesses.

　
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  easter fcbusiness fraser coast

M'boro man grows weed 'to help his headaches'

M'boro man grows weed 'to help his headaches'

The 58-year-old man’s hydroponic set up and marijuana was found when police searched his property.

Where you can grab milk and bread on Good Friday

Where to buy bread and milk on Good Friday.

There are few places open on Good Friday.

Fight for survival: couple submerged in sand on Bay beach

TERRIFYING EXPERIENCE: Sam and John Gould at Torquay Beach where they became trapped in sinking sand on Monday night.

VIDEO: "100% someone could have died in this situation."

LifeFlight travels 1,000km overnight to rescue 2 children

LifeFlight generic

Two children were rescued in the one night.

Local Partners

Swimmers expected to swim 100 laps to help fight cancer

Two young athletes are using what they do best to raise money for the fight against cancer.

Young people aged 18-30 invited to share ideas for Coast

Motivational speaker Nicole Gibson.

It's on April 21.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

Great Location - Close to TAFE and Hospitals

2/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This solid brick 2 bedroom unit is air-conditioned for your comfort and conveniently located close to shops, hospitals and the TAFE and the new mobility track to...

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Breathtaking Waterfront Views

52 Francis Avenue, Booral 4655

House 3 3 1 Auction in...

A unique property with 180degree views of Fraser Island and the Sandy Straits, mud crabs and oysters on your doorstep. There is a natural boat ramp and two of the...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!