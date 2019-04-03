Menu
The Federal Budget handed down on Tuesday includes $7.8 million for a National Public Register of Child Sex Offenders. Picture: Getty Images
Small businesses, tradies win big in budget: Chamber boss

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Apr 2019 5:00 PM
TRADIES and small businesses have a lot to celebrate from the Federal Budget, Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook says.

The Federal Government announced on Budget night small business owners would only pay about 25 per cent in tax.

The instant asset write-off was increased from $25,000 to $30,000 and was expanded to include businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million.

Tradies will also reap the benefits of more work after the government announced 80,000 new apprenticeships for industries suffering from skill shortages.

Ms Holebrook said any incentive to bring trades and business back to the forefront was a win for the Fraser Coast.

"We've really lost that apprenticeship mindset... people think it's low-skilled but you really need to know a lot," Ms Holebrook told the Chronicle.

"Any way we can get skilled up more is a great way to bring apprenticeships back.

"Small businesses having a lower tax rate means they can put that extra percentage (of tax) back into investing in their business."

Ms Holebrook applauded incentives to extend tax cuts for middle income earners, saying $1080 for single-income families would go a long way.

"It will give people a little bit extra to pay their mortgage fees," she said.

"It could have been more targeted, but making it as broad as they can will still do well in this region."

