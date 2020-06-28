Small change that’s helping local sport get going again

PRESIDENT of the Maryborough and District Hockey Association Tony Quaill is looking forward to matches starting again.

The Hockey Association has had help to stay COVID safe through the State Government’s Active Clubs Kickstart program.

Mr Quaill said it had “helped massively.”

The program helps sporting clubs by providing $2000 in funding to cover the costs of hand sanitiser, sanitiser stations and COVID-safe signage.

Mr Quaill said the Association had started non-contact hockey training in anticipation of resuming play on July 11.

He said getting competition going meant the club would start having an income again.

Mr Quaill hoped the hockey association would be able to complete a half season this year, subject to stage three easing of coronavirus restrictions.

“The sooner we’re back to play, the better,” he said.

State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the COVID-19 crisis had been difficult for sporting clubs

“My biggest worry is seeing clubs close,” Mr Saunders said.

He said the Active Clubs Kickstart program was the State Government’s way of getting clubs ready to play again.

“Kickstart may not seem like much but it helps a struggling club get going,” he said.

Mr Saunders said he wanted to help various clubs as much as possible and hopefully more support would become available.