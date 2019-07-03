Menu
Earthquake rocks Alice Springs

by NATASHA EMECK
3rd Jul 2019 8:23 AM
RESIDENTS in Alice Springs were woken up by earthquake that hit the town this morning.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Alice Springs airport at about 5.10am according to Geoscience Australia.

A 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Alice Springs this morning. Picture: Geoscience Australia
More Stories

