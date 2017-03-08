32°
Small problems are creating a big problem in hospitals

Annie Perets | 8th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Think your acne is bad? Four people went to an WBHHS emergency department in a year.
Think your acne is bad? Four people went to an WBHHS emergency department in a year.

PATIENTS suffering the likes of sunburn, splinters, and coughs are clogging up Fraser Coast emergency departments. And there's statistics to prove it.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, which includes the Hervey Bay and Maryborough emergency department had almost 10,000 presentations in the 2015/16 financial year for cases that could have been treated by a GP.

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick said going to the emergency department to get a medical certificate was simply not acceptable.

"This has got to stop,” he said.

"Emergency department doctors and nurses are there to save lives, not extract splinters or write prescriptions for patients who could be visiting their GP.”

Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department clinical director Chukwuemeka Nwufoh said overcrowding forced health staff to spread time and resources.

"You should come into the emergency department if you're been referred by a GP, were advised from a source such as 13 HEALTH, or feel very worried about your injury and don't feel like it can wait,” he said.

"If the place is overcrowded, there may be delays and you'll have to wait longer if your situation isn't life-threatening.”

Dr Nwufoh said overcrowding also put a strain on staff morale.

"Having a large amount of people here takes away time that staff should be with the really sick patients,” he said.

"It keeps staff from giving all the patients the time they need.”

House Call Doctors chief operating officer Craig Glover said their call centre advises callers on appropriate action.

"The common problems we see people for include diarrhoea, vomiting, mild to moderate pain, soft tissue sport injuries, ear aches, headaches, sore throats, flu, and lacerations when there may be stitches required,” he said.

"A lot of times people are not sure and are not aware of places available.

”We would refer people to 000 for things like chest pains, difficulty breathing, uncontrollable bleeding, and spinal or head injuries.

Call House Cal Doctors, on 135566.

Topics:  fchealth fraser coast wide bay hospital and health service

