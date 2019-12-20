Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

Christmas decorations have brought the festive spirit to Poona, thanks to a Fraser Coast Regional Council grant.

Christmas decorations have brought the festive spirit to Poona, thanks to a Fraser Coast Regional Council grant.

POONA is celebrating Christmas in a big way this year.

The Poona Craft Group has decorated every street sign in town with tinsel, coloured wreathes and pine cones, while carols ring out in the area.

The local community hall is also looking extra cheerful thanks to the Small Township Festive Decorations Grant from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Christmas decorations have brought the festive spirit to Poona, thanks to a Fraser Coast Regional Council grant.

The grant was used to display Christmas lights in the Poona Market Alley public space.

A Christmas lights competition also attracted a lot of interest and encouraged residents to drive around town and look at the displays.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders judged the competition, which was eventually won by Peter and Glenda Baglin.

Christmas decorations have brought the festive spirit to Poona, thanks to a Fraser Coast Regional Council grant.

Santa can also be seen welcoming visitors at the town entrance and other locations.

He will also give children lollies at a Christmas party on Saturday afternoon.