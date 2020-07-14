Small town’s trade back to what it was ‘plus more’

TIARO: Gold Coast tourists (L) Jan Bradnam, Richelle Snell, Graeme Snell, Terry McCan and Margaret Root enjoy a coffee at Tiaro's Retro Espresso, along with poodle Wabby. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR the Gold Coast's Jan Bradnam, a trip to the Fraser Coast is not complete without visiting Tiaro.

The Queenslander traveller and her friends specifically visited the town to savour Tiaro Meat and Bacon's sausages, and to grab a slice of carrot cake from Bush N Bay Cafe.

Ms Bradnam spoke to the Chronicle while enjoying a coffee at Retro Espresso.

She said she often stopped in at the country town, saying it has a lot to offer travellers passing through.

The increased number of travellers, brought about by eased coronavirus restrictions and reopened border, means good news for Tiaro businesses.

Manager of Retro Espresso in Tiaro, Thor Olsen has been working flat out as restrictions eased.

He welcomed the up turn in business saying it had "returned to what it normally was, plus more."

TIARO: Manager of Retro Espresso Tiaro, Thor Olsen. Photo: Stuart Fast

He said the highway through Tiaro was a lot busier, bringing people into town and into the coffee shop.

Mr Olsen said he had talked to a handful of travellers from NSW, but most motorists were from southeast Queensland.

"As soon has people could travel, they did," he said.

He said the easing of restrictions made the social atmosphere at the coffee shop more relaxed but said people were still respectfully social distancing.

Mr Olsen was confident business would be consistent for some time to come.

For Bill Halliwell, owner of the Royal Hotel Tiaro, business has been good but not exceedingly busy.

The hotel is allowing patrons in, serving takeaway meals and is still abiding by social distancing guidelines.

"It's better than it was under restrictions, it's very good to have people in the pub," Mr Halliwell said.