Small track breathes new life into region's sport scene

IT'S been an 18-month labour of love, but Hayden Baldwin will finally get to cut the ribbon on the Fraser Coast's new premiere supermoto track.

Mr Baldwin will open the region's first ever Small Wheels event this year - the new track's first event.

"It's been hard work getting the site ready... hopefully it goes pretty well, we'd like to get more than 50 entrants,” Mr Baldwin said.

"And in this area, it's a premiere facility.”

Riders test the newly-opened Fraser Coast Supermoto track at Tinana. The track will host its first event on June 4. Matthew McInerney

The track's completion gives Maryborough another prime sporting facility, alongside the adjacent speedway, khanacross course, BMX track, Action Park and the proposed Wide Bay Motor Complex.

Mr Baldwin said it would be a "drawcard” for the region's sporting scene.

"We have guys travelling from up the coast just to see the opening of the track. It's getting people from all around,” he said.

He said the opening would capture the essence of Maryborough's strong racing scene, but maintained it would still be a "family fun day.”

"It's a self-paced ride day, but we will make sure it's still exciting for everyone else,” Mr Baldwin said.

Racing from 10.15am today.