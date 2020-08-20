Menu
Crime

Small white container gets M’boro man in trouble

Carlie Walker
20th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
A SMALL white container concealed in his pocket would get a Maryborough man in big trouble.

Robert John Porter, 47, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and a pipe.

The court heard Porter had been in custody at Maryborough Hospital in relation to another matter when he was asked by police if he wanted to declare anything in his possession.

The man handed over a small white container containing cannabis, along with a pipe he used to smoke it.

He told police he used the drug to assist with pain management.

The court heard Porter had suffered a workplace injury that had left him with chronic pain.

He received a total disability payment and he had Type 1 diabetes.

Porter had no previous criminal history.

He had been in a relationship for 27 years and had three children, the court was told.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he understood Porter had a good working history until he was injured.

"It is illegal," he said.

"Stay away from this type of behaviour."

Porter was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

