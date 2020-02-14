‘Smart arse’: Cop’s alleged run-in with Assist. Commissioner

A STOOD-down Gold Coast cop who allegedly threatened to 'blow his brains out' at a police mental health breakfast and swore at the Coast's top cop is on trial for public nuisance.

Senior-Constable James Treanor was charged after the run-in with Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins at the function at Broadbeach Bowls Club last March.

It's alleged Sen-Const Treanor approached Mr Wilkins following speeches and asked if the mental health help applied to everyone within police.

Following a short discussion, Sen-Const Treanor went into the car park and allegedly yelled about "blowing his brains out" and swore loudly.

Senior Constable James Treanor leaves Southport Court. Picture Glenn Hampson

He claims he reacted after the top cop called him a "smart arse". It is alleged two other officers had to calm him down.

Snr Const Treanor has been stood down from operational duties. He has pleaded not guilty.

Defence barrister Russell Pearce told the court that Treanor had been under care for mental health health care issues after suffering work-related depression and anxiety.

Mr Pearce said Treanor went to speak to Mr Wilkins at the breakfast and was 'rebuffed'.

As Treanor walked back to Broadbeach police station with colleagues, he had said 'very impolite' things about Mr Wilkins, the barrister said.

"Essentially (that) he's (Wilkins) talking the talk (about police mental health) but he won't walk the talk," Mr Pearce said.

Mr Pearce said the incident was captured on police body-worn camera.

He successfully applied for the hearing to be adjourned, arguing that police had come to court with a 'fundamentally different case' which was 'unfair and unjust'.

Mr Pearce said the case had been particularised as Treanor having acted in an offensive way but police were now saying that his conduct was disorderly.

The case was adjourned to later this month to set a new hearing date.