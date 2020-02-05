Menu
Store break-in - Owner of Mum's Charcoal and Grill Jackie Thapa outside of the window that was smashed. Photo: Cody Fox
Smash and grab at Bay food store

Stuart Fast
5th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
IT’S hard enough to survive as a small business without the added challenge of thieves targeting your shop.

That was the view of Mum’s Charcoal and Grill owner, Jackie Thapa, whose Pialba shop’s door was smashed on Sunday night, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Mr Thapa said it was the first time his business had been broken into.

He said the offenders broke in around 10pm by smashing the business’ doors with large rocks, leaving shattered glass across the floor.

Mr Thapa said there were “heaps of things they could have taken,” but the thieves only stole a few drinks.

The break in forced the shop to close on Monday while the damage was cleaned up, reopening on Tuesday.

He said he was frustrated by the break in because it is “very hard to survive” as a small business in Hervey Bay.

The break in forced Mum’s Charcoal and Grill to close on Monday while the damage was cleaned up and the store reopened for trading on Tuesday.

