Smiles aplenty as Salvos reopen M’boro store

Welcoming customers to the newly re-opened Salvation Army Family Store in Maryborough are (l-r) Robin Weiss, Diane White, Angie Stevenson, Wayne Duffill, and Cherie Spalding.

SMILES are flooding in, along with donations, to the Salvation Army Family Store in Maryborough as coronavirus pandemic restrictions start to ease.

Store manager and welfare officer Cherie Spalding said the store on the corner of Alice and Bazaar streets reopened this week and food was available from the church’s youth hall in Bazaar Street.

“We’re that busy we’ve put someone on the door to count how many people we have in the shop at any one time,” Ms Spalding said.

“Everyone was happy being able to shop again. It’s like they were having withdrawals!

“People are behaving themselves observing the social distancing rules.

“It’s a good atmosphere and we’re also getting lots of donations. We had to (temporarily) lock the gates. We can’t have too many donations at once because we’ve got nowhere to put them all.”

Ms Spalding said the store was accepting donations of clothing and household goods again, provided they were clean.

“We can’t take things that have been left to rot the garden. If it’s unusable it should go in the appropriate place – the rubbish bin.”

However, the store is still limiting its opening hours as most volunteers are older people who are classed as vulnerable and more at risk of contracting coronavirus.

“We’re only opening three days a week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8.30am and 1.30pm. That’s the best we can do for now,” Ms Spalding said.

“We’re also still doing welfare including takeaway meals at our church’s youth hall at 100 Bazaar Street. Anyone that’s lonely, vulnerable or homeless, anyone really, are welcome.

“Before coronavirus hit, we’d get between 40 and 70 people come in for meals, now it’s about 25 to 30.

“We’re doing things such as sausages and mash, rissoles, and meat loaf. Last night we had Honey Soy Chicken with vegetables beautifully roasted. Sometimes there’s cake as well.

“Wednesday it’s Coffee-to-Go with welfare; the home-cooked family (takeaway) meal is from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Friday is Coffee-to-Go, noon to 1pm.”

For more details phone 4121 0555.